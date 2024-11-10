Cowboys’ wide receiver misses touchdown catch, blames sun and call for curtains in stadium

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — It wasn’t just the Dallas Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that made headlines on Sunday.

It was the sun.

The sun caused a stir following the 34-6 loss to their divisional rivals to drop the team’s record to 3-6.

Cowboys’ wide receiver Ceedee Lamb voiced support for curtains to be put up at the Cowboys’ home stadium – AT&T Stadium – to prevent sun glare from affecting play on the field.

With the Cowboys down 7-3 In the second quarter, Lamb missed a potential three-yard touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush. After the play, he appears to point to his eyes to show he lost the pass in the sun.

The drive led to the Cowboys kicking a field goal and they wouldn’t muster another point the rest of the game.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Lamb said he “couldn’t see the ball at all” because of the sun.

He was then asked if he’d be in favor of curtains.

“Yes,” Lamb said. “1,000%”

A reporter followed up if he talked to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about it.

“I mean y’all are doing my job right now,” Lamb responded.

However, Jones downplayed the sun being a factor in the team’s struggles while speaking to reporters.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin, so we do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said.

Jones, who is also the team’s general manager, was then asked why not put curtains up to stop the glare.

“Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one,” Jones quickly responded. “Are you kidding me?

“Everybody’s got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues. They know where the sun’s going to be. Every team has the same thing.”

AT&T Stadium, otherwise known as “Jerry’s World,” opened in 2009 and hosts the Cowboys along with other events such as college football, concerts, and will be home to nine matches in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup including one of the semifinal games.

The Cowboys, who are 0-4 at AT&T Stadium this season, are next scheduled to play at home against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football on November 18.

