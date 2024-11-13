Canada women’s soccer head coach Bev Priestman won’t return to role after drone controversy

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Canada Soccer says it will soon start its search for a new head coach for the women’s national team after announcing that Bev Priestman won’t return to her role amid the drone scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Priestman and two other members of her coaching staff – Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander – were handed a one-year suspension by FIFA in July after a drone was flown over a New Zealand training session at the Olympics.

FIFA also handed the Canadian team a fine and docked it six points at the Olympic Games. Canada went on to beat New Zealand 2-1, three days after the drone incident.

“The three individuals currently suspended by FIFA will not be returning. The search for a new head coach for the Women’s National Team will commence shortly,” governing body Canada Soccer said in a statement Tuesday, without using names to “comply with privacy laws and with confidentiality commitments.”

The decision comes as Canada Soccer announced the findings from an independent external investigation into the illegal use of drones.

While it found no evidence that the Canadian players viewed the drone footage ahead of the New Zealand game, it identified two coaches who had directed “improper surveillance predating the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

The investigation also found that some staff members and coaches felt uncomfortable spying on opponents but they “did not feel they could challenge the authority of the head coach,” according to the statement from Canada Soccer.

Canada had won gold at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo under Priestman, but the investigation found no evidence of the team using drones in that tournament.

In July, Priestman apologized for the incident, saying she was “ultimately responsible for conduct in our program.”

CNN has reached out to Priestman for comment on the latest findings from the investigation.

Despite the controversy, Canada reached the quarterfinals at this year’s Olympic Games before losing to Germany on penalties.

‘Past pattern of an unacceptable culture’

The investigation was also unable to substantiate allegations that the Canada men’s national team also used a drone to spy on an opponent at the Copa América. However, it did identify “potential violations” of drone usage by a former head coach of the men’s team.

It did not name the coach involved, but The Associated Press (AP) reported that the coach in question is John Herdman, who left Canada Soccer last year to join Toronto FC. Herdman has previously denied using drones at big events including the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games, and the Youth World Cup, according to AP.

CNN has contacted Toronto FC for comment from Herdman.

“A disciplinary process is being initiated to adjudicate these potential violations,” said Canada Soccer.

The drone scandal has prompted Canada Soccer to make several changes to the organization.

These include “contractually mandated reporting of unethical behaviour” as well as new software to help with confidential reporting.

“The findings of the independent investigator reveal that the drone incident in Paris was a symptom of a past pattern of an unacceptable culture and insufficient oversight within the national teams. This is no longer part of our operations,” Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer’s CEO, said in a statement.

“In fact, the investigation findings strengthen our resolve to continue implementing changes that are needed to improve Canada Soccer, in all respects, and to do so with urgency. Even though the independent investigation has been concluded, there is more to be done to set things on a new course.

“We will continue to scrutinize the cultural and ethical foundations of our organization and we will dig in to learn more.”

