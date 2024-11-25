Alabama, Ole Miss fall out of Top 10 in latest AP rankings

By Jacob Lev and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Following upset losses to unranked opponents, Alabama and Mississippi both fell out of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 poll when the latest rankings were released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Miami and SMU moved into the top 10 with Oregon remaining at No. 1 in the rankings for the sixth consecutive week.

In a dramatic week of college football, Arizona State moved up seven places to No. 14 following an upset win over Brigham Young on Saturday, making the Sun Devils the top-ranked Big 12 team in the poll.

Ohio State, Texas and Penn State, all of whom won on Saturday, occupy the next three spots behind the Ducks, who are now the only undefeated team in the AP Top 25 poll.

Indiana’s 38-15 defeat against Ohio State – its first loss of the season – sees the Hoosiers drop five places but still cling on to a top-10 position, while Alabama and Mississippi were the two biggest fallers with both dropping six spots.

The Crimson Tide is now ranked No. 13 following a shock 24-3 loss to Oklahoma. According to ESPN, it was Alabama’s lowest point tally in a game since 2004 and the first time that the team has been held to under 10 points since 2011.

Ole Miss also dropped out of the Top 10 with a stunning defeat to an unranked opponent, going down 24-17 against Florida to leave the team with slim chances of making the playoffs.

AP’s Top 25

1. Oregon Ducks (11-0)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1)

3. Texas Longhorns (10-1)

4. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-1)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)

6. Georgia Bulldogs (9-2)

7. Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

8. Miami Hurricanes (10-1)

9. SMU Mustangs (10-1)

10. Indiana Hoosiers (10-1)

11. Boise State Broncos (10-1)

12. Clemson Tigers (9-2)

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3)

14. Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2)

15. Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

16. South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3)

17. Iowa State Cyclones (9-2)

18. Tulane Green Wave (9-2)

19. BYU Cougars (9-2)

20. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3)

21. UNLV Rebels (9-2)

22. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3)

23. Colorado Buffaloes (8-3)

24. Missouri Tigers (8-3)

25. Army Black Knights (9-1)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.