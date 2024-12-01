Skip to Content
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ruled out with concussion after late hit

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion following a late hit to the head.
By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ruled out with a concussion after taking a late hit in the team’s game against the division rival Houston Texans on Sunday.

In the second quarter, Lawrence was hit in the head by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following a six-yard run. As Lawrence laid on the ground, a scuffle between the two teams broke out.

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game along with Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones for the ensuing fight. Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

The 25-year-old Lawrence was eventually taken off the field on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Lawrence, who is a former first overall pick out of Clemson in 2021, had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Entering Sunday’s game, he has thrown for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games played.

The Jaguars are in the midst a disappointing season, coming into Sunday’s game with a 2-9 record.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

