London set to host second official pro Sumo tournament ever outside of Japan

(CNN) — Top-tier sumo wrestling will make a rare appearance in London for the first time in three decades – and for the second time ever outside of Japan in the sport’s 1,500-year history.

Some 40 members of Japan’s elite makuuchi rikishi wrestlers from the country’s top level division will compete at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which will be transformed into a temple of sumo, with an authentic soil and sand dohyō (ring) and Shinto shrine roof, the Royal Albert Hall announced in a statement.

Elite sumo is rarely staged outside of Japan, and the spectacle, running from October 15-19, 2025, will be the first in the UK in 34 years.

This comes three decades after the 1991 basho, also at the Royal Albert Hall, became first official Sumo tournament to be staged outside of Japan.

Sumo wrestling, which is dictated by ritual and tradition, remains virtually unchanged since becoming a professional sport in early-17th-century Japan.

Competitors win by forcing their opponent out of the sand-covered dohyō circle.

Spectators can expect to see hand-embroidered silk kesho-mawashi robes, ancient salt-throwing rituals, and some combination of the sport’s 82 winning moves.

“I feel great joy and a strong sense of responsibility to be able to take part in the London Grand Sumo Tournament once again as chairman of the Japan Sumo Association, which I participated in as an active Yokozuna 34 years ago,” Hakkaku Rijicho, Chairman of the Japan Sumo Association & winner of the 1991 basho, said in a statement.

“I will be making every effort to convey to the people of London the appeal of Sumo, an ancient traditional Japanese culture, and to ensure that everyone enjoys the event to their heart’s content. I look forward to meeting many of you there,” he added.

James Ainscough, Chief Executive of the Royal Albert Hall said: “It’s a true honour for the Royal Albert Hall to be the only venue to ever host a Sumo basho outside Japan.

“This will be a historic occasion, and an incredible week of sport, athleticism, and culture. We can’t wait to share the rich heritage of this ancient sport with the British public, 34 years after we last hosted it.”

