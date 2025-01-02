Bryce James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, commits to Arizona

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Bryce James, the younger son of basketball legend LeBron James, has committed to the University of Arizona as a member of the Wildcats’ 2025 class.

The 17-year-old made the announcement on Instagram with a photoshopped image of himself playing for the team next to Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd, along with the caption “100% committed.”

Bryce’s father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron, posted the same graphic on Instagram along with the message: “CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!!”

Bryce is rated by ESPN scouts as a four-star prospect. He played 14 games last year for his father’s Strive for Greatness program on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, in which he averaged 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. His shooting was 39% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range.

The six-foot-four small forward also had offers from Ohio State and Duquesne, per ESPN. The Dukes, who are coached by LeBron’s close friend and high school teammate Dru Joyce III, made an offer all the way back in the summer of 2022.

Bryce joins Arizona as the second player recruited to the 2025 class, following the arrival of top prospect Dwayne Aristode in October. The Wildcats are reportedly still chasing three top-15 players: Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Alijah Arenas.

LeBron’s older son Bronny spent one season with USC in 2023-24, but suffered a cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect before the season, which limited him to six starts for the Trojans.

He was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, before he and LeBron became the league’s first father-son duo to feature in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in October.

Speculation over LeBron’s future has been rife all season. “To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level, probably about another – weird that I might say it – about another five or seven years if I wanted to,” the four-time league MVP said on Monday, his 40th birthday. “But I’m not going to do that.”

