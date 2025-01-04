LeBron James passes Michael Jordan’s NBA record for most 30-point games in Lakers win over Hawks

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — LeBron James set yet another record on Friday as he surpassed the legendary Michael Jordan’s mark for the most 30-point games in NBA history, breaking the milestone in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

James scored 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting, reaching the mark with an 18-foot jumper reminiscent of Jordan deep into the fourth quarter to record his 563rd 30-point game, passing the record the Chicago Bulls star set in 2003.

“It’s very humbling,” James said afterwards, per NBA.com. “Anytime I’m mentioned with any of the greats, and arguably the greatest ever to play the game, super cool. It’s someone I idolized in my childhood, and I wear 23 because of him. So to know that I can sit here and be in the room or in the conversation or whatever it is, when you mention MJ, it’s just super-duper dope for me, being a kid from where I’m from.”

James led the way for the Lakers, who produced a relatively balanced offensive performance with Anthony Davis adding 18 points, 19 rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Austin Reaves adding 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Despite his teammates’ contributions, the night truly belonged to the four-time league MVP who reached the mark in his 22nd season and 1,523rd career regular-season game. Jordan had set his record in his 1,072nd game and 15th season, and Davis took the opportunity to lightly rib his teammate for taking seven more seasons to better it.

“Obviously, a hell of an accomplishment,” he then continued telling reporters. “I think he’s probably No. 1 in everything at this point. I’ve been here long enough to witness so many accomplishments, so I’m definitely grateful to be here, and we just want to keep stacking.”

James also surpassed the number of games Dirk Nowitzki played to move into fourth in the all-time list. Still breaking records after turning 40 is indicative of the longevity which has defined the last few years of James’ career.

According to NBA.com, just two other players have had 30-point games after turning 40 –Nowitzki had one and Jordan had four. James, meanwhile, has had two 30-point games in the five days after he turned 40 and seems on course to easily break this milestone too.

