Sexual assault trial of former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales underway

(CNN) — The trial of former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales over his unwanted kiss of female soccer player Jennifer Hermoso has started in Madrid.

Rubiales is charged with one count of sexual assault and one of coercion for the incident, which occurred during celebrations for Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory in August 2023.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for Rubiales.

Hermoso testified at the trial on Monday, with Rubiales scheduled to follow on February 12. The trial is expected to last until February 19.

The kiss was captured on camera during the medal presentation ceremony, and quickly went viral on social media.

Protests followed in a number of Spanish cities, with demonstrators seeking to highlight the continued prevalence of a culture of misogyny in sport, as well as wider Spanish society.

In response, Rubiales said that the kiss had been “mutual,” although Hermoso has always denied that this is the case.

This is a developing news story, more to follow.

