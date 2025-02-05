Miami Heat to trade star Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors, per reports

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Jimmy Butler is leaving South Beach for the Bay Area, according to the Associated Press.

The Miami Heat are reportedly finalizing a deal Wednesday night that would send the six-time All-Star forward to the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst report that the Warriors and Butler have also agreed on a two-year, $111 million extension through the 2026-27 season.

After the reports, Butler posted on X, a song with the lyrics “Welcome to the Wild Wild West, where the dogs don’t sleep, and the sun don’t set.”

The Heat will receive forwards Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round selection from Golden State as well as power forward PJ Tucker from the Utah Jazz in the multi-team deal, per Charania.

CNN has reached out to the Heat and Warriors for comment.

The trade ends a tumultuous season for both Butler, who was in his sixth season with the organization, and Miami.

Butler was eligible to receive a two-year, $113 million extension by the Heat, according to the AP, this season but that deal was never offered.

In his six seasons in Miami, the most games Butler played in an 82-game regular season was 64 in 2022-23.

In January, the Heat suspended Butler three times for “a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team” which included the 35-year-old walking out of team’s shootaround after reportedly being told he would not start and missing a team’s flight.

Most recently, the disgruntled star was suspended indefinitely on January 27. He last played on January 21, a 116-107 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Butler played and started in 25 games this season, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Heat.

During his tenure in Miami, Butler led the Heat to two NBA Finals and three Eastern Conference Finals appearances.

Only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have scored more playoff points than Butler in franchise history. He was an All-Star in Miami twice.

Golden State will be his fifth team in his 14th NBA season after playing for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami.

The reported deal comes a day before the NBA trade deadline.

The Warriors are scheduled to face the Heat in Miami on March 25.

