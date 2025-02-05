Patrick Mahomes wants to win Super Bowl LIX for his newborn daughter

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — As if he didn’t have enough already, Patrick Mahomes said on Tuesday that he’ll have some added motivation for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX in the form of his newborn daughter.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced in January they had welcomed a new addition to their family following the birth of their third child and second daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes.

And the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters that his growing family will be at the forefront of his mind when he steps onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

“It’s always motivating whenever you have another baby. I mean, just because I want them to have the same experiences that the other two have,” Mahomes said.

“She’s been amazing. She’s been sleeping well. Mom’s been extremely happy and I’m excited for her to be able to come to – I think this will be her first football game at the Super Bowl and hopefully we will get her a win.”

The couple already share three-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, born in February 2021, and two-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November 2022.

Should the Chiefs end up victorious on Sunday, they will become the first team ever to win three Super Bowl titles in a row.

But Mahomes won’t be the only one playing in Super Bowl LIX with some added motivation.

Three Eagles players will celebrate their birthdays on February 9, the day of the final game of the NFL season.

Star running back Saquon Barkley will turn 28 and two of Philadelphia’s defensive rookies – Cooper DeJean and Andre’ Sam – will turn 22 and 26 respectively.

Even though Barkley admitted it is “pretty cool” that the Super Bowl falls on his birthday, just getting a championship ring is all that matters.

“I don’t think winning the Super Bowl on your birthday or whether it’s the day before or the day after, I think just winning the Super Bowl in general is such a cool moment and it puts you as football royalty and it’s something that you want to accomplish since you’re a little kid,” Barkley told reporters.

“So whether it was on my birthday or not, to be able to win it would mean everything, would mean the world.”

