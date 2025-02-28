Philadelphia 76ers shut down former NBA MVP Joel Embiid for the rest of the season

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers announced on Friday. The 2023 league MVP had been struggling with knee issues all season.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee,” the team said in a statement.

“After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.”

The 7-footer has played in only 19 of the team’s 58 games this season, averaging 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia is 20-38 on the season and currently outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

The team did not provide details on a timetable for Embiid’s return to play and said the team is still evaluating treatment options for the 30-year-old center.

“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information,” the 76ers statement said.

“The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

It has been a tumultuous ninth year in the NBA for the Cameroon-born big man.

After winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics in Paris during the offseason, Embiid missed the first few weeks of the NBA season dealing with issues with his left knee.

During that time, Embiid was involved in a physical altercation with a Philadelphia newspaper columnist.

With the 76ers mired in a slow start to the season without their star player, Embiid confronted Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the locker room after a loss on November 2 dropped the Sixers’ record to 1-4 on the season.

Hayes had previously criticized Embiid for not being prepared for the season in a column published in October that referenced Embiid’s late brother Arthur and his 4-year-old son.

Embiid shoved Hayes during the incident, which resulted in a three-game suspension to further delay Embiid’s return to action as the 76ers continued to struggle.

The seven-time All-Star made his season debut on November 12 but continuing issues with his knee have led to frequent absences from the Philadelphia lineup.

The season rolls on for the 76ers with a primetime showdown against the Golden State Warriors Saturday night.

