Fan hospitalized after scary fall from outfield wall during Cubs and Pirates game

(CNN) — A fan attending the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs game on Wednesday night fell from the 21-foot right field wall and onto the field at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play,” the Pirates said in a statement.

“Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Play was stopped as medical staff attended to the fan before eventually carting him off the field.

The incident occurred after Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen knocked in two runs on a double to give the team a 4-3 lead. Players immediately called for help from the medical staff.

Players from both teams could be seen kneeling down, while others put their hands on their heads in concern for the injured fan.

