PSG manager Luis Enrique hopes to celebrate Champions League win in memory of daughter

(CNN) — Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique and his family suffered the ultimate heartbreak in 2019, when their nine-year-old daughter Xana died after a battle with cancer.

It was a tragedy that rocked the entire soccer community and one which stays front and center in the 55-year-old’s thoughts today.

For Enrique, who took a short break from the sport five years ago, it also serves as inspiration which he hopes will help his PSG side claim its first Champions League trophy against Inter Milan on Saturday.

Enrique has already won the Champions League as a manager, when he guided Barcelona to the trophy back in 2015.

In those post-match celebrations, Enrique celebrated with his daughter on the pitch and there is one particular memory he would like to recreate this weekend.

“My daughter loved parties and I’m sure where she is, she’s still having parties,” Enrique told reporters earlier this year.

“And I remember an incredible photo I have of her in the Champions League final in Berlin, after winning the Champions League, putting the flag of FC Barcelona in the pitch. I have the wish to be able to do the same with Paris Saint-Germain.

“My daughter won’t be there, but she will be… she won’t be there physically, but she will be spiritually and that, for me, is very important.”

‘The star that guides our family’

The family tragedy five years ago happened when Enrique was manager of Spain. In June 2019, he stepped away from the role to spend more time with his family. In August that year, he announced that Xana had died.

“You’ll be the star that guides our family,” he said in a statement at the time.

In November 2019, Enrique returned to his role as manager of La Roja and guided his team to the semifinals of Euro 2020.

He then resigned from his position after a disappointing showing at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, where Spain was knocked out of the Last 16.

Prior to his stint as the national team manager, Enrique enjoyed huge success as head coach of the Blaugrana, winning the La Liga title, domestic cup and Champions League in 2015 – otherwise known as a European treble.

His coaching career followed an impressive spell as a player – the Spaniard played for the likes of Real Madrid and Barça, as well as earning 62 caps for the national team.

He won three La Liga titles during his playing days and an Olympic gold medal for Spain at the 1992 Games.

Given his pedigree as both a player and manager, it was perhaps no surprise when PSG, one of Europe’s biggest clubs, announced him as its new head coach in 2023.

He hit the ground running, winning the domestic treble in his first season and guiding the French side to the Champions League semifinals, falling to German club Borussia Dortmund in a shock result.

PSG revamp

This season, he has had to rework the entire team following the departure of French superstar Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid but, testament to his tactical nous, his young squad now looks like arguably the best team in Europe.

After clinching both the league and two domestic cups so far this season, Enrique needs the Champions League title to become just the second manager in history to win two European trebles with two different teams.

Pep Guardiola is the only manager to do so currently, with Barça in 2009 and Manchester City in 2023.

But through all his recent success, it’s the memory of the time spent with his daughter which shines the brightest.

In a recent Movistar+ documentary, Enrique said he felt like he was a “very lucky” man, despite the heartbreak his family has suffered.

It means when he stands on the touchline in Saturday’s Champions League final, Enrique won’t be alone.

“My daughter came to spend nine marvelous years with us. We have a thousand memories of her, videos, incredible things,” he said.

“Xana is alive. In the physical plane, she’s not here, but in the spiritual one, she’s here because every day we talk about her, we laugh, and we remember.

“I believe that Xana still watches us.”

