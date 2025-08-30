Novak Djokovic enjoys record-breaking run to US Open fourth round

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic became the oldest man in 34 years to reach the fourth round of the US Open on Friday night, overcoming lower back issues to defeat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3.

Not since Jimmy Connors’ straight-sets victory over Karel Nováček in 1991 has a man older than 38 years and 99 days claimed a third round win at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic’s win also means that he has now overtaken Roger Federer for the most career wins at hard-court grand slams in history, with 192, while the pair are also now tied on 69 for the most grand slam fourth round appearances in the Open Era.

“I’m as young as ever, as strong as ever,” Djokovic joked in his on-court interview after the match.

In truth, Friday’s victory was not that simple. Up 5-3 in the first set, the Serbian began experiencing some discomfort in his lower back. A game later, he took a medical timeout.

“In terms of how I’m feeling, it really goes up and down, to be honest. Yeah, it’s frustrating for me, honestly, that I’m not able to feel 100% always like I have for 20-plus years,” the world No. 7 told reporters afterward.

“I don’t think there is much more that I could do than what I’m doing now, to be honest. If the body doesn’t listen to me when I go deep in the grand slam tournaments, as it was kind of the case last few slams, then that’s a hard one to swallow for me, because I know the amount of hours I’m putting in daily to care for my body.”

The 24-time grand slam winner closed out the first set, but Norrie sensed an opportunity and started playing much more aggressively, taking the second set on a tiebreak.

“Honestly, I was pleasantly surprised with Norrie’s level,” remarked Djokovic. “I think he was playing really aggressive. I was not used to him playing so close to the line and taking the ball early particularly on the forehand side. You know, credit to him for fighting and playing some really good level.”

But the Serbian, after being broken early in the third, retook control, breaking back instantly and winning five consecutive games, to establish a lead from which Norrie would never recover.

In particular, Djokovic’s serve proved too much for the British player. The 38-year-old won 83% of his first-serve points and tied his own personal-best 18 aces at a US Open, calling his performance in that respect “definitely the best so far.”

Djokovic will face off against Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round on Sunday.

