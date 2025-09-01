Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard in critical but stable condition after being shot

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Ethan Pritchard, a linebacker on Florida State’s (FSU) football team, is in a critical but stable condition after being shot on Sunday, according to the school.

The freshman suffered the gunshot wound while visiting his family in Havana, Florida, FSU said in a statement on Monday.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” FSU added.

“Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

According to CNN affiliate WCTV, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place just before 10 p.m. local time and that Pritchard was found wounded in a vehicle. He was then taken to an intensive care unit at a nearby hospital.

WCTV also said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will now lead the investigation into the shooting.

CNN Sports has reached out to the county sheriff’s office and the FDLE for comment.

Pritchard, who went to Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, committed to Florida State in October 2023 amid interest from other programs.

He was a four-star recruit after enjoying an impressive high school career, recording 75 tackles in his junior year. He was initially a safety before swapping to be a linebacker, according to FSU.

