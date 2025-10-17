Shohei Ohtani’s legendary night leads Los Angeles Dodgers to another World Series, sweeping Milwaukee 4 games

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — It’s once again Sho-time in the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a chance to defend their World Series title in this year’s Fall Classic after a Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, clinching a four-game sweep in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers were led by their otherworldly star, Shohei Ohtani, who hit three home runs, struck out 10 batters and got the win for the Dodgers.

It was one of the greatest individual performances in the history of the game, let alone on a stage of this magnitude. Ohtani, the Japanese two-way star who has been breaking boundaries since he joined the league, looked sterling in a six-inning, shutout performance.

And then when he walked to the plate to do something no other player does in Major League Baseball these days – hitting while being a starting pitcher – Ohtani helped himself out. He hit home runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings, with the last one sending his teammates into hysterics.

It’s the fifth time in the last nine seasons that the Dodgers have won the National League pennant, the 26th trip to the World Series in their history.

“Oh my God. I’m still speechless,” Dodger first baseman Freddie Freeman said of his teammate’s performance in an interview with the TNT broadcast after the game.

“Sometimes you have to check him and make sure he’s not made of steel when he does something like that. Absolutely incredible. The biggest stage and he goes and does something like that. It’ll probably be remembered as the Shohei Ohtani game.”

