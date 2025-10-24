From homegrown to home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the Toronto Blue Jays’ postseason hero heading into the Fall Classic

By Frank Nunns O’Connell, CNN

(CNN) — The most beloved athlete in Canada right now might be Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The 26-year-old slugger, who signed with the Blue Jays organization in 2015 and has played his entire big league career with the team since 2019, has set the world alight in this year’s MLB playoffs – leading Toronto to its first World Series appearance since 1993.

The landmark run has come behind Guerrero Jr.’s astounding batting; he’s gone .442 from the plate with 12 RBIs and six home runs this postseason, drawing him level with José Bautista and Joe Carter for the most homers in Blue Jays franchise postseason history.

And he has done it all in a single, magical October that has so far seen him be awarded the American League Championship Series (ALCS) MVP after the Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners in seven games to advance to the Fall Classic.

Despite this month being legacy defining for the Montreal-born, five-time MLB All-Star, the Guerrero name is already firmly stamped in baseball’s history books.

His father, Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., was the 2004 AL MVP and a nine-time Major League All-Star who played 16 years in MLB with the Montreal Expos (1996-2003), Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels (2004-2009), Texas Rangers (2010) and the Baltimore Orioles (2011).

Although Guerrero Jr. is now on everyone’s mind in Toronto, it wasn’t his first foray into the baseball limelight in Canada. As a child, he was a regular at the ballpark, often accompanying his dad on the field before games.

“And from the time I was very young, I remember always imitating what my dad did on the field,” Guerrero Jr. wrote for The Players Tribune.

The younger Guerrero detailed that he watched his father and tried to emulate him, even picking up on gameday routines.

“He taped his feet before games … so I taped my feet before games.

“He didn’t wear batting gloves … so I didn’t wear batting gloves.

“He stood a certain way in the batter’s box … so I took the same stance,” he said.

But now the roles are reversed, with his father watching on as the younger Guerrero adds to the family legacy and continues to light up the diamond.

After his son was crowned ALCS MVP in a series where he went yard three times, the older Guerrero showed his support in an Instagram post that read: “I’ve seen every sacrifice, every workout, every tear. Watching him become the ALCS MVP is the reward for all of it. You’re great son!”

Despite all of his accolades, Guerrero Sr. never won a World Series, with his closest attempt coming as a designated hitter when he and the Rangers lost the 2010 Fall Classic in five games to the San Francisco Giants. He left MLB the following season to join the Dominican Major League.

“My personal goal is to win a World Series and give the ring to my dad,” Guerrero Jr. said in an interview with Fox Sports before the Blue Jays had clinched a World Series berth.

That goal is now within reach after Toronto booked its place in the best-of-seven World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Game 1 set for Friday in Toronto.

“It means a lot,” Guerrero Jr. told CNN Sports’ Andy Scholes on media day.

“I was not even born when when (the Blue Jays) were in the World Series, you know, but to me, it’s like bring bringing back and trying to win it all is something I always dream with.

“I know everybody here is gonna be 100% to trying to win it all.”

Blue Jays fans across Canada will hold their faith in Guerrero Jr. when he takes to the field, and that’s something the Dominican-Canadian feels when he’s out there.

“They are the best fans ever,” he said speaking to reporters on Thursday.

“They always bring the energy. They are always there for us. It doesn’t matter if we’re losing by a lot, they cheer for you and that’s for me why they’re the best ever.”

