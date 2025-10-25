Yamamoto’s masterful outing leads Dodgers to Game 2 win over Blue Jays to even up World Series

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from a disappointing start to the World Series to take Game 2 over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday night at the Rogers Centre.

Starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto yet again pitched a complete game, retiring the final 20 batters he faced as the Dodgers have tied up the series at 1-1.

The 27-year-old struck out nine batters, giving up one earned run on four hits allowed.

It was Yamamoto’s second consecutive complete game in the postseason, becoming the first Dodgers pitcher to do so since Orel Hershiser in 1988.

Just like on Friday, the Dodgers got the scoring started early after catcher Will Smith hit an RBI single to score Freddie Freeman and take a 1-0 lead.

But Jays starter Kevin Gausman was able regain control after a rocky first inning, with Toronto eventually tying the game at 1-1 following an Alejandro Kirk sacrifice fly in the third inning.

That was it for scoring until the seventh inning, when Smith yet again got the best of Gausman, hitting a solo home run to break the stale mate. And Los Angeles did not stop there.

After getting Teoscar Hernandez to strike out, Gausman gave up another solo shot — this time to Max Muncy as the Dodgers extended their lead and knocked the 34-year-old out of the game.

The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning before Yamamoto was able to close things out.

The Fall Classic will now shift to Los Angeles with Game 3 scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m ET.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

