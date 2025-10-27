F1 driver Liam Lawson says he ‘could have killed’ marshals running on racetrack at Mexico Grand Prix

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Formula One driver Liam Lawson said that he narrowly avoided a fatal collision with two marshals who ran across the racetrack at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The incident occurred on the third lap of Sunday’s race as Racing Bull’s Lawson returned to the circuit from an early pitstop.

The two marshals ran to the other side of the track just in front of Lawson’s car, with the New Zealander quick to express his incredulity over the team radio.

“Oh my god, are you kidding me? Did you just see that?” Lawson said, before adding: “I could have f**king killed them.”

CNN Sports has contacted motorsport governing body, the FIA, for comment. According to Reuters, the FIA said in a statement that it is investigating the situation.

“Following a turn one incident, race control was informed that debris was present on the track at the apex of that corner,” the FIA statement said.

“On lap three, marshals were alerted and placed on standby to enter the track and recover the debris once all cars had passed.

“As soon as it became apparent that Lawson had pitted, the instructions to dispatch marshals were rescinded and a double yellow flag was shown in that area. We are still investigating what occurred after that point.”

A double yellow flag can mean that there is a hazard blocking the track or marshals working on or beside the track. It requires the driver to reduce their speed significantly, while they cannot overtake and must be prepared to change direction or stop.

Lawson later told reporters that he “couldn’t believe” what he was seeing when he emerged from the pitstop and the marshals ran in front of his car.

“I nearly hit one of them; honestly, it was so dangerous,” he said, per Reuters.

“Obviously, there’s been a miscommunication somewhere, but I’ve never experienced that before and I haven’t really seen that in the past. It’s pretty unacceptable.

“We can’t understand how on a live track, marshals can be allowed to just run across the track like that. I have no idea why, I’m sure we’ll get some sort of explanation, but it really can’t happen again.”

Lawson was forced to retire from the race after sustaining damage to his car early on.

McLaren’s Lando Norris held onto his position at the front of the grid to record his sixth win of the season and regain the championship lead ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Norris finished more than 30 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc, who held off the challenge of Max Verstappen to take second. Piastri was back in fifth and now trails his teammate by just one point in the championship standings.

The F1 season resumes in Brazil on November 9.

