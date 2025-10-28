Lionel Messi aims to play 2026 FIFA World Cup, if 100% healthy

By Frank Nunns O’Connell, CNN

(CNN) — Argentina soccer superstar Lionel Messi has said he hopes to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though acknowledges that his health will dictate his role in the competition.

In an interview with NBC News, the 38-year-old hinted at playing in soccer’s biggest competition next year, which will take place next summer across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“I am going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start the preseason next year with Inter (Miami) and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision,” said the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I’m really eager because it’s the World Cup. We’re coming off winning the last World Cup and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it’s always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions, so hopefully God will allow me to do it once again.”

After qualifying for next year’s World Cup during the September international window, Messi told the media that he would wait to make a decision regarding his participation in next year’s competition.

“Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don’t think I’ll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it,” the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star told reporters after a 3-0 victory over Venezuela.

“But well, we’re almost there, so I’m excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.

“I’m trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don’t, honestly, I don’t have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don’t feel good. So we’ll see.”

Although his club career is vastly decorated – particularly after a trophy-laden spell at Barça – international success had eluded Messi up until 2021 when he claimed the Copa América and in 2022, when he captained the Albiceleste to its first World Cup victory since 1986 after a thrilling final against France in Qatar.

The former Blaugrana standout scored twice in the 2022 final as well as netting his penalty in the shootout on his way to lifting soccer’s most prestigious trophy.

“It was the dream of my life,” Messi said of the triumph.

“It was also true that it was the only thing missing at a professional level because I had been lucky enough to have achieved everything at an individual level, at a team level with Barcelona, and I think that’s every player’s dream.

“When you ask a player what their dream is, it’s to be world champion.”

The Argentine has scored 114 goals for his country since making his debut in 2005. A return at the 2026 World Cup would mark his sixth appearance in the tournament.

