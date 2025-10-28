Skating governing body investigates ‘inappropriate’ toy missile displayed by Chinese athletes at competition

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — The International Skating Union (ISU) has launched an investigation after two Chinese athletes appeared alongside an “inappropriate” plush toy missile at an event last week.

Ice dancers Ren Junfei and Xing Jianing were seen with a large toy version of China’s new DF-61 missile – a huge intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) transported on an eight-axle truck and capable of carrying nuclear weapons – at the Cup of China in Chongqing on Saturday.

Footage from the event showed Xing and a team official holding the toy while waiting to see what scores the pair would be awarded. Ren briefly held up the toy in addition to holding a large stuffed animal.

“The ISU is aware that an inappropriate soft toy seems to have been among those thrown onto the ice by spectators following a performance at the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Cup of China event on 25 October,” said a statement from the skating governing body to CNN Sports.

“The soft toy was subsequently held by the skaters who had just performed. The ISU regrets the incident and will investigate further.”

CNN Sports has contacted the Chinese Figure Skating Association for comment.

Xing and Ren placed eighth in the ice dance competition at the Cup of China with a score of 143.92. American pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates won with a score of 208.25.

CNN’s Bo Gu and Brad Lendon contributed to reporting.