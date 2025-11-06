Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland has died at age 24

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died Thursday morning at age 24, the team has confirmed.

No cause of death was provided.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

Kneeland appeared in seven games for Dallas this season, making 12 tackles and recording one sack. Kneeland scored his first career touchdown in the Cowboys’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.

The second round draft pick from 2024 was playing in his second season with the Cowboys after playing for Western Michigan University.

His agent, Jonathan Perzley, posted a statement on Instagram stating, “I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

The NFL said on social media it is “deeply saddened by the tragic news.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

