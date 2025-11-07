Football in Berlin, a showdown in Tampa and a Monday night blockbuster: 5 things to know about Week 10 of the NFL season

By Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — Week 10 in the NFL brings international flair, playoff implications, and MVP intrigue.

From Sauce Gardner’s Colts debut in Berlin to a big-time Monday Night Football matchup, here are five things to know about Week 10.

Sauce Debuts in Germany

For the first time in the regular season, the NFL is heading to Berlin, where the Colts and Falcons will clash Sunday at Olympiastadion. The historic venue has hosted four NFL preseason games between 1990 and 1994, but this will be its first regular-season contest.

It’s also the Colts debut of cornerback Sauce Gardner, acquired earlier this week in a blockbuster trade with the Jets that cost Indianapolis two first-round picks and a wide receiver.

The Colts (7-2) are coming off just their second loss of the season, falling to Pittsburgh in Week 9.

Set those alarms early — kickoff in Berlin is 9:30 a.m. ET.

Stafford in the MVP Conversation

Matthew Stafford has been nearly flawless this season, and he’s made sure the Rams remain squarely in the NFC West race.

The Rams visit San Francisco for a rematch of their Week 5 clash, when an injury-riddled 49ers squad stunned Los Angeles 26-23. With Brock Purdy possibly back under center, the 49ers are getting healthier — and hungrier.

Stafford, meanwhile, has thrown a league-high 21 touchdown passes with just two interceptions and hasn’t thrown one since Week 3. He currently holds the fourth-best MVP odds behind Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Drake Maye.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams badly need this one — a loss would put them on the wrong side of a season sweep against the 49ers, a setback that could loom large in division tiebreakers down the stretch.

The Playoff Panthers?

It’s been a while since Carolina played meaningful football in November. But the Panthers (5-4) have quietly worked their way into the playoff mix and are favored for the first time this season as they host the 1-8 Saints.

The problem? Carolina hasn’t won a game as the favorite since September 2021, going 0-10 in such matchups since. Sunday could mark a turning point for the franchise if they can finally deliver as expected.

Patriots Streaking in Florida

Remember when “Brady Bowl” was the storyline for Patriots-Bucs? Now it’s all about Drake Maye vs. Baker Mayfield.

The Patriots ride a six-game winning streak into Tampa, where Maye will look to add to his 2025 brilliance — tossing 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Mayfield’s numbers are strong too (13 TDs, 2 INTs), but it’s the Patriots’ resurgence that’s turning heads.

Under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, New England has rediscovered its edge. A win Sunday could elevate them from “contender” to legitimate Super Bowl threat.

Eagles-Packers Under the Lights

Monday Night Football delivers a heavyweight matchup in Green Bay as the Eagles visit the Packers.

Philadelphia swept the Packers last year — including a Wild Card round win — and Jordan Love hasn’t forgotten. Green Bay (5-2-1) is looking to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to Carolina and will have to do it without standout tight end Tucker Kraft, who’s out for the season with a knee injury.

Love and the Packers offense will need to find their rhythm quickly if they want to stay on track for a Super Bowl run.

Both teams lead their respective divisions, and this one has the makings of a potential NFC Championship preview.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.