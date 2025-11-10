New York Giants fire head coach Brian Daboll

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — The New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll following Sunday’s 24-20 defeat against the Chicago Bears, the team told CNN on Monday.

The loss condemned New York to a 2-8 start through its first 10 games of the 2025 NFL season.

Daboll ended his time as Giants head coach with a 20-40-1 record.

Mike Kafka, the Giants’ offensive coordinator, will take over as head coach on an interim basis, a team spokesperson said.

Daboll was hired as the franchise’s head coach in 2022 after spending four years in Buffalo as the Bills’ offensive coordinator.

The longtime NFL coach enjoyed a successful start with the Giants, leading the team to the playoffs in his first season in charge. Daboll was named the 2022 NFL coach of the year as a result of the Giants’ improvements that year.

That same season, New York also won its first postseason game in over a decade, beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in a 2022 wild-card matchup.

It wasn’t always to be that good in New York, however, and the Giants have struggled in recent seasons with the cornerstones of the franchise seeking pastures new.

Star running back Saquon Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, where he rushed for over 2000 yards on the way to winning Super Bowl LIX with the Giants’ divisional rivals.

Midway through last season, quarterback Daniel Jones – the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft – also moved on following six inconsistent seasons in the Big Apple.

Jones is now with the Indianapolis Colts and has led the franchise to an impressive 8-2 start.

Despite a disappointing record, there has been room for optimism among Giants fans, revolving mainly around the franchise’s rookie talents.

Abdul Carter, the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has stepped in nicely on defense with rookie duo Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo starring on offense.

Quarterback Dart and running back Skattebo have been plagued by injuries during their rookie seasons, and Daboll has been unable to find consistency in his offense.

The Giants face the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium in their next outing on Sunday.

