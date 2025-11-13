Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani unanimously voted MVP for fourth time; Yankees’ Aaron Judge named AL’s back-to-back winner

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is once again adding well-deserved hardware to his growing collection and further securing his reputation as a generational talent.

The Japanese pitcher-slugger was again unanimously voted the National League’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday, the second year in a row he has been named the league’s best player. New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge took home honors in the American League for a second consecutive year.

Ohtani, sitting next to his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, and their dog, Decoy, when his name was announced on MLB Network, gave a lil smooch to his pup to celebrate the occasion.

The 31-year-old is now the first player in Major League Baseball history to win the award twice in both leagues. The five-time All-Star was named the AL MVP in 2021 and 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels before leaving for the cross-town Dodgers after signing a reported $700 million contract.

Ohtani yet again proved why he is considered an all-time talent, leading the Dodgers to their second straight World Series win.

The Japanese star hit 55 home runs, 102 RBI with a .282 batting average this season, highlighted by a magical postseason run that saw him hit three home runs on the way to the Fall Classic victory.

Ohtani also made an impact on the mound for LA, making his return to pitching in June after an almost two-year layoff, following two procedures, including one to repair the right ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and his left shoulder last offseason. In 14 starts, he went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and had 62 strikeouts.

The second-straight MVP award comes after posting a historic season last year in which he became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single campaign.

Ohtani beat out award finalists New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, getting all 30 votes to win unanimously.

Ohtani gave a “shout out” to Soto and Schwarber for “bringing out the best” in him this season.

“Biggest thing is winning the World Series,” Ohtani said via his translator on MLB Network. “That’s first and foremost, it’s icing on the cake to be able to get an individual award – being crowned MVP. But I just really want to appreciate the support from all my teammates, everybody around me, my supporting staff.”

He joins Barry Bonds as the only player in MLB history to win four MVPs. Bonds, MLB’s all-time home run leader, has won the award seven times.

The 33-year-old Judge proved his value for the Bronx Bombers, hitting 53 home runs along with a .331 batting average, now winning the award for the second straight year and third time in his career.

Standing at an opposing 6-foot-7, Judge became just the third player to hit at least 50 home runs and win a batting title in the same season, joining Yankees great Mickey Mantle and Jimmie Foxx.

Judge called it “pretty wild” when asked about all the silverware he’s won.

“You try not to think about it during the season. I try to keep my head down through all 162,” Judge said with his family and two dogs beside him. “Just do whatever I can in today’s game to help the team win. Do what you can, give it your all and you wake up the next day and do it again.”

Judge beat out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez with 17 first-place votes. Raleigh, affectionately known as the “Big Dumper,” came in second with 13 votes.

The seven-time All-Star congratulated Raleigh and Ramirez for having “two incredible seasons.”

“It’s always fun playing against those two,” Judge said. “Especially when we play Seattle, the main objective is making sure Cal (Raleigh) doesn’t beat you. He can beat you from both sides of the plate.”

With the MVPs awarded, the league year is now complete, with the Winter Meetings scheduled to begin next week.

On Wednesday, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal won his second straight AL Cy Young award, while Pittsburgh Pirates’ 23-year-old phenom Paul Skenes was named the NL Cy Young winner.

Earlier in the week, Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz unanimously won the AL Rookie of the Year. Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin was named the NL Rookie of the Year.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy was named the NL Manager of the Year and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt won AL Manager of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.