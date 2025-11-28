Burrow leads Bengals to win in return, Cowboys outlast Chiefs and Love shines in Packers win: Thanksgiving NFL recap

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Thanksgiving never, ever disappoints.

The holiday typically entails good food, good company and most importantly, good NFL action. And let’s just say, it delivered and more.

Here is a recap of the three games from Thursday.

Burrow returns in Bengals win

Isn’t football better when Joe Burrow is healthy and playing?

The 28-year-old returned from a nine-week absence following a turf toe injury to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 32-14 win over their AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in Maryland.

Burrow threw 24-of-46 for 261 yards and two second-half touchdowns to snap Baltimore’s five-game winning streak.

But it was the Cincy defense that really came to play against the prolific Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore offense.

The Ravens – a team once considered among the preseason Super Bowl favorites – lost three fumbles in the first half and turned the ball over five times to fall to a disappointing 6-6 on the season.

The Bengals improved to 4-8 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive – the NFL Playoff Picture currently has Cincinnati sitting on a 2% chance to make the postseason.

“It’s no secret that every game from here on out is a must win,” Burrow told the NBC broadcast after the game. “Especially in the division. So, it was great to get this one, coming off a short week. This is a fun little moment with all these guys.”

Burrow also commended everyone in his life including family and medical staff for getting him back on the field.

The road doesn’t get much easier for the Bengals as they head to Buffalo to face reigning MVP Josh Allen and the Bills while the Ravens look to bounce back against another divisional opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cowboys quell Mahomes’ magic

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes came into Thursday’s game with something to prove.

The 30-year-old has only played the Dallas Cowboys once in his nine-year career and never in his home state of Texas so the Thanksgiving showdown meant a little bit more.

However, it was Dallas that outlasted the “Mahomes magic” in a 31-28 win at AT&T Stadium to spoil his homecoming.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw 27-of-39 for 320 yards, two touchdowns and a pick to help the five-time Super Bowl champs win their third straight game to improve to 6-5-1 on the season.

Dallas has beaten the last two Super Bowl champions in recent weeks – the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles – an achievement which led Prescott highlighted postgame.

“On top of where we put ourselves right before these games and just the place that we’re in, having to get these wins against two elite teams,” Prescott said.

“I mean, two teams that played in the Super Bowl last year. Last year’s last year, but you’re talking about two organizations that obviously know how to win and we just beat them both in two great games.”

Mahomes, who played college ball at Texas Tech, had an outstanding game, throwing 23-of-34 for 261 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Dallas now heads to Detroit to play the Lions next Thursday while the Chiefs host the Houston Texans on December 7.

For the Love of the game

It hasn’t been the prettiest of seasons for 27-year-old Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, but the fifth-year quarterback saved his best game for Turkey Day.

Love matched his career-high with four passing touchdowns to go with 234 yards through the air to lead the Packers to a 31-24 win over division rivals the Detroit Lions.

The Pack, who improved to 8-3-1 on the season, have swept both games against Detroit this season to own a tiebreaker and currently sit in second place in the NFC North behind the Chicago Bears.

It was the third loss in five games for the Lions, who sit outside the NFC playoff picture with a 7-5 record. Quarterback Jared Goff was 20-of-26 for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Green Bay hosts the Bears on December 7 while the Lions welcome the Cowboys to Ford Field next week.

Football fans don’t have to wait long as the NFL plays on Black Friday with the Eagles facing Chicago at 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

