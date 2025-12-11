How a World Cup match scheduled in Seattle has caused outrage in Egypt and Iran

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Long before the World Cup draw was even made, local organizers in Seattle had earmarked a FIFA World Cup match in the city as a chance to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

But now, the two teams involved in the game – Iran and Egypt – have objected to any such celebrations taking place around the stadium.

It’s fast becoming yet another flashpoint ahead of next year’s already controversial World Cup and one which is likely to test FIFA’s credentials again.

Here is everything we know so far.

What is the ‘Pride Match’?

Seattle is one of the 16 host cities for next year’s World Cup.

Earlier this year, local organizers had decided that the match at Lumen Field on June 26 was to be included in Pride celebrations, due to it falling at the start of Seattle’s Pride Weekend.

The concept was to host activities, such as an art competition, which celebrate “creativity, inclusion, and the vibrant spirit of Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community.”

There are no particular plans for any Pride activities inside the stadium, which would fall under FIFA’s control, but Seattle World Cup 26 (SeattleFWC26) says the plans are for outside the arena and throughout the city.

After the World Cup draw last Friday and the match schedule being revealed on Saturday, FIFA decided Egypt vs. Iran would play that game in Seattle.

Meanwhile, group rivals Belgium and New Zealand will play at the same time in Vancouver.

What have Egypt and Iran said?

Homosexuality is still illegal in Iran and punishable by the death penalty.

While homosexuality isn’t outlawed in Egypt, members of the LGBTQ+ community can be prosecuted for violating public decency laws.

As such, the football federations representing both Egypt and Iran have publicly objected to any Pride celebrations around the match.

The Egyptian FA released a lengthy statement on its website earlier this week, confirming they had officially complained in a letter sent to FIFA.

It says the planned celebrations “directly contradict the cultural, religious and social values in the region, especially in Arab and Islamic societies.”

It added: “While FIFA is committed to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all fans, and in order to maintain the spirit of unity and peace, it is necessary to avoid including activities that could provoke cultural and religious sensitivities between fans present from both countries, Egypt and Iran, especially since such activities are culturally and religiously incompatible with the two countries.”

Meanwhile, the president of Iran’s Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, criticized the decision to hold the game in Seattle on that weekend.

“Both Egypt and we have objected, because this is an unreasonable and illogical move that essentially signals support for a particular group, and we must definitely address this point,” Taj said, per AP.

Taj added that Iran would bring up the issue during a FIFA Council meeting next week.

How have organizers reacted?

In a statement sent to CNN on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Seattle’s organizing committee said the planned activities will still be going ahead, adding that it was SeattleFWC26’s role to “prepare our city to host the matches and manage the city experience outside of Seattle Stadium.”

“Football has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs,” Hana Tadesse, vice president of communications for SeattleFWC26, said.

“The Pacific Northwest is home to one of the nation’s largest Iranian-American communities, a thriving Egyptian diaspora, and rich communities representing all nations we’re hosting in Seattle.

“We’re committed to ensuring all residents and visitors experience the warmth, respect, and dignity that defines our region.”

Meanwhile, local groups have said they are working with the organzing committee to ensure everyone stays safe during Seattle’s Pride weekend

“It could be a good spotlight on how welcoming Seattle is to all people, but there are concerns within the community about safety during the World Cup,” Seattle PrideFest, an organizer of the event, said in a statement on Facebook.

“Just know that LGBTQIA+ orgs (including PrideFest) are working together and with the local organizing committee to try to address those concerns in advance of the tournament.”

What has FIFA said?

CNN Sports has reached out to FIFA for comment about the celebratory plans and scheduling concerns but has not yet received a response.

This, though, is another situation which will test the governing body’s ability to handle such topics.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA made a point of urging visiting fans to respect the values of the host nation, with some supporters even having rainbow flags and hats taken off them by local security before entering the stadium.

At that tournament, FIFA also said it would “impose sporting sanctions” against captains who wore the “OneLove” armbands – part of a campaign to promote inclusion and oppose discrimination.

Qatar is also set to play in Seattle two days before Egypt and Iran’s fixture, against one of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Notably, Seattle was also one of the cities that US President Donald Trump threatened to take World Cup hosting duties away from. Trump, though, has not weighed in on the issue as of yet.

CNN’s Nadeen Ebrahim contributed reporting.