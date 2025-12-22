Steelers star wide receiver DK Metcalf suspended 2 games after altercation with fan

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been given a two-game suspension without pay after an altercation between the first-year Steeler and a fan at Ford Field in Detroit, the NFL announced Monday.

The incident between the two was captured on CBS’s broadcast of the Pittsburgh-Detroit game on Sunday.

The punishment could result in Metcalf missing the Steelers’ final games of the regular season as the team pursues its first AFC North division title since 2020. Metcalf has elected to appeal the league’s decision, according to multiple media reports.

It’s unclear what prompted the incident, but CBS cameras showed Metcalf appearing to grab the collar of the fan’s shirt as the fan leaned over the railing of the front row. Metcalf then took a swipe at the fan, though it’s unclear if he actually hit the individual.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said during the game, “I was watching it. (Metcalf) came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘4’ Pittsburgh jersey,” referring to Metcalf’s jersey number.

“He went over and the fan said something to him,” Wolfson continued. “Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything.”

Metcalf did not speak to the media after the Steelers’ 29-24 victory over the Lions.

In a statement Monday, the league said the discipline was due to “conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions,” which constitutes a violation of league rules.

League policy states, “players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and…if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable.”

If the two-game suspension is upheld, Metcalf would miss the Steelers’ Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns on December 28 and their Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 4. Pittsburgh needs to win one of those two games to clinch the division crown.

In 15 games played this season, Metcalf has 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns.

