What’s the NFL playoff picture after Week 16? Who’s in and who’s out?

(CNN) — It’s been a long 2025 NFL season so far with twists, turns, shocking injuries, surprising contenders and disappointing years from preseason favorites.

As we come off another intriguing week of action across the league and approach the end of the season, the playoff picture is becoming more and more clear.

With just two weeks of the NFL regular season left, who’s in, who’s out and who still has a shot at making a postseason run for a spot in Super Bowl LX and a chance to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who’s in?

(All teams listed by current seeding in each conference)

AFC

1. Denver Broncos (12-3, 1st AFC West): The Broncos still have to play the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs on the road before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at Mile High, so the No. 1 seed is not at all locked up.

2. New England Patriots (12-3, 1st AFC East): Pats fans will love the team’s chances at locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the first-round bye that comes with it as they play the lowly New York Jets and Miami Dolphins to close out the season.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4, 1st AFC South): A very impressive 34-20 road win over the Broncos means the Jags are for real and Jacksonville is very much in the running for the first-round bye with a trip to Indianapolis in Week 17 before hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4, 2nd AFC West): The Chargers will be happy to have locked up a postseason spot as they have to play the dangerous Houston Texans in LA before visiting a motivated Denver squad in the final week of the regular season.

6. Buffalo Bills (11-4, 2nd AFC East): The Bills are only a game back of the Patriots in the division, and they close out the year with two home games: one against the Philadelphia Eagles, the other against the Jets.

NFC

1. Seattle Seahawks (12-3, 1st NFC West): After missing the playoffs the last two campaigns, the Seahawks are back in the postseason and fighting for the No. 1 seed to boot. In their way for the first-round bye? Two road games against the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers. A tough ask, but this team could be up to the task.

2. Chicago Bears (11-4, 1st NFC North): Da Bears haven’t made the postseason since 2020, so some celebration in the Windy City is merited, but Chicago has only made the playoffs twice since 2010 – and lost in the wild card round both times. After spending so many years in the proverbial wilderness, the team won’t be content with just making it. Wins against the 49ers and Lions could be enough to the No. 1 seed and the bye.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5, 1st NFC East): The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the postseason to defend their title, but a first-round bye is unlikely, so maybe it’s time to rest up some of the starters over the next two weeks against the Bills (Week 17) and the Commanders (Week 18).

5. San Francisco 49ers (11-4, 2nd NFC West): After missing the postseason last year, the Niners are back and looking dangerous. Starting QB Brock Purdy demolished the Colts with a career-high five touchdown passes on Monday night and the team is undefeated and winning easily since his return in Week 11. The next two weeks could prove if San Francisco is the favorite to head to the Super Bowl from the NFC as they host the Bears and Seahawks to close out the season.

6. Los Angeles Rams (11-4, 3rd NFC West): The Rams round out an incredible NFC West, which currently has three teams in the playoffs. Los Angeles also has a good shot at ending the year at 13-4 with games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals remaining. Could the Rams end up with the No. 1 seed?

Who’s still got a chance?

AFC

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6, 1st AFC North): The Steelers can clinch a postseason spot with a win against the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 17. Pittsburgh currently has a 91% chance to make the playoffs, according to the NFL.

7. Houston Texans (10-5, 2nd AFC South): Houston’s sensational defense has put the franchise in prime position to be dangerous in the postseason. The team has a Week 17 road clash with the Chargers before hosting the floundering Colts in Week 18. The NFL says the Texans currently have a 97% chance to make the playoffs.

8. Indianapolis Colts (8-7, 3rd AFC South): What a disappointing end of the year for the Colts. Indianapolis was flying high at 7-1 to open the season before dropping seven of its last eight, including a 48-27 drubbing at the hands of the 49ers on Monday night. With dates against the Jags and Texans coming up, it’s not looking good with a 3% chance of making the postseason, per the NFL.

9. Baltimore Ravens (7-8, 2nd AFC North): The Ravens had Super Bowl aspirations before the year kicked off with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and star running back Derrick Henry, but it all fell apart quite quickly with Jackson missing significant time due to injury – including leaving Baltimore’s 28-24 loss to the Patriots in the second quarter on Sunday. Though they still have a shot, the NFL says the Ravens have only a 9% chance of making it to the postseason.

NFC

4. Carolina Panthers (8-7, 1st NFC South): Carolina is sitting first in its division, a game up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Panthers host an incredibly motivated Seahawks team in Week 17 before traveling to Florida in what could be a win-or-go-home game against the Bucs in Week 18. The NFL says Carolina has a 43% chance of making it to the playoffs.

7. Green Bay Packers (9-5-1, 2nd NFC North): While Carolina is technically sitting pretty at the moment, Green Bay is stealthily in a way better situation according to the NFL with a 93% chance of making it to the postseason. The Pack hosts a likely Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore in Week 17 before heading to Minnesota in Week 18 to take on the eliminated Vikings.

8. Detroit Lions (8-7, 3rd NFC North): After agonizingly missing out on a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2024 season and making the playoffs last time out, the Lions are pretty much out of the postseason picture – they have a 7% chance of making it, according to the NFL. Still, don’t expect Dan Campbell’s team to give up; they’ve got road games against the Vikings and Bears to close out the season. Win both and who knows?

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8, 2nd NFC South): Weirdly, the Buccaneers have higher odds than the Panthers of making the postseason despite being a game back, according to the NFL, at a 57% chance. Why? Likely because Tampa Bay plays a Miami team that recently demoted franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa to the bench before hosting Carolina in Week 18. We’ll see what happens!

Who’s out?

AFC

10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-9, 3rd AFC West)

11. Miami Dolphins (6-9, 3rd AFC East)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (5-10, 3rd AFC North)

13. ﻿New York Jets (3-12, 4th AFC East)

14. Tennessee Titans (3-12, 4th AFC South)

15. Cleveland Browns (3-12, 4th AFC North)

16. Las Vegas Raiders (2-13, 4th AFC West)

NFC

9. Minnesota Vikings (7-8, 4th NFC North)

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1, 2nd NFC East)

12. Atlanta Falcons (6-9, 3rd NFC South)

13. New Orleans Saints (5-10, 4th NFC South)

14. Washington Commanders (4-11, 3rd NFC East)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-12, 4th NFC West)

16. New York Giants (2-13, 4th NFC East)

