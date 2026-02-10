Olympic medal winner confesses to affair on Norwegian TV

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — In what may be an Olympic first, biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway admitted on Norwegian television following his competition that he cheated on his girlfriend.

Laegreid made the revelation after taking bronze in the men’s 20km individual event. After speaking about the affair in the interview, he told reporters in the post-event news conference that he wasn’t sure if going public with the affair was the right choice.

“We make different choices during our life and that’s how you make life, basically. So, today I made the choice to tell the world what I did,” he said.

“So, maybe, maybe there’s a chance that she will see what she really means to me. And maybe not, but I don’t want to think I didn’t try everything to get her back. So, yeah, again, I don’t want to steal the show today.”

He later added: “I haven’t had any reactions from the girl that I mentioned. I’m happy because then maybe she hasn’t seen it; maybe she will see it at the right time.

“I hope I don’t make anything worse for her, but maybe it can help. I don’t know. I hope there’s a happy ending in the end. So, we will see what time will do.”

