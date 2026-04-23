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Las Vegas Raiders select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in 2026 NFL draft

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Published 6:23 PM

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Fernando Mendoza has had a remarkable last 12 months and the 22-year-old added another milestone on Thursday to his constantly growing resume: Becoming the top selection in the NFL draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with the first overall pick

The 22-year-old, who was watching the draft in Coral Gables, Florida, along with his family, was emotional as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the selection.

In the last five months, Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first national championship in program history, a perfect 16-0 record, to the university’s first Big Ten football title since 1967. He was also named the Associated Press Player of the Year and won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback.

“I’m just look forward to getting to work, prove at the next level,” Mendoza told ESPN. “College was fantastic. I am so blessed to have that career but now I step into a great game, the NFL. Looking forward to earning it every single day.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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