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Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe becomes first man to run sub two-hour marathon as he wins in London

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Published 5:26 AM

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe made history by becoming the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours in a competitive race to win the London Marathon.

Sawe broke the world record to complete the London Marathon in 1:59:30.

His time shatters the previous world record, held by the late athlete Kelvin Kiptum, who finished the Chicago Marathon in 2:00:35.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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