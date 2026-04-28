LIV Golf moves to postpone New Orleans event amid clouded future

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — LIV Golf aims to postpone its event scheduled for this summer in New Orleans, according to a statement from Louisiana government officials, who say the breakaway league has expressed a desire to reschedule the event for later this year.

The announcement from Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois comes amid rampant speculation regarding the future of the Saudi-backed operation, which launched in 2022 after luring some of the world’s top golfers away from their respective tours with enormous paydays.

“Secretary Bourgeois spoke with LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil on Friday and was informed that the organization seeks to postpone its June 2026 event in New Orleans to explore a potential event this fall,” the joint statement said.

“We appreciate LIV’s good-faith efforts and look forward to maintaining our partnership as we continue conversations around an event later this year.”

In a statement to the Associated Press, LIV Golf called the planned calendar move a “strategic decision.”

“This shift allows us to avoid the peak summer heat and the crowded global sports calendar while ensuring the course is in the championship condition our fans and players expect,” LIV told AP.

LIV Golf has not responded to a request for comment, but the New Orleans tournament was moved to the bottom of the scheduled events on LIV’s website with no date listed.

Multiple reports earlier this month indicated that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) was considering pulling funding from the team-based entity, which has struggled to catch on with golf fans.

Rumors of LIV’s possible collapse prompted CEO Scott O’Neil to say in a letter to employees, “We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder, and more influential than ever before.”

“LIV Golf’s funding and operations are continuing as planned,” a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN Sports less than two weeks ago.

LIV’s uncertain outlook comes as the Saudi Arabian government has been dealing with the economic fallout from the war between the United States and Iran and the subsequent effects on oil markets which are so lucrative to the Saudi government.

A Saudi source familiar with the matter previously told CNN that the PIF would not be pulling out of LIV Golf this year.

“The PIF is in for this year but is restructuring as they were supposed to merge with the PGA (Tour) but that deal did not go through,” the source said. “They had been approached by some for investment or buy out but had put those on hold for the PGA talks. As of now, they are looking at all options.”

According to LIV, the organization is increasing its revenue and is tracking $100 million ahead of 2025 so far this year. Sponsorships and merchandise revenue are both up year-over-year and ticket sales are up 129% year-over-year.

But cracks in the league’s foundation may have started to show late last year as a pair of its higher-profile players moved to exit LIV despite its staggering prize money.

In December, Brooks Koepka quit with a year remaining on his contract to return to the PGA Tour, a move that carried significant financial repercussions under the Tour’s “Returning Member Program.”

The following month, Patrick Reed also announced he would move on from LIV to seek reinstatement within the PGA Tour for the 2027 season.

The next event on LIV Golf’s calendar is set to tee off on May 7 at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC.

CNN’s Kyle Feldscher and David Close contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

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