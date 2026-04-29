Simone Biles has left the door open to competing at 2028 Olympics. One key factor could determine if it happens



CNN

By Aleks Klosok, Amanda Davies, CNN

Madrid, Spain (CNN) — 50-50. With just over two years to go, a coinflip is the chance Simone Biles has put on competing at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The most decorated gymnast of all-time has previously stated she’ll be at the Games in “some capacity.”

Now in an interview with CNN Sports, Biles has offered a glimmer of hope to millions of fans around the world hoping to see her take to the floor for one last dance.

“I feel like we’re still at a 50-50 and that we’re still on a time crunch here now it’s almost half of 2026,” the 29-year-old says speaking at the recent Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

“We’re going to have to make these decisions pretty quickly.”

The 11-time Olympic medalist is currently taking a break from the sport to, as she puts it, allow her body to recover. She hopes to begin doing some Pilates and yoga soon but stresses “that’s as far as I got right now.”

What then is the key consideration for Biles as she weighs up a potential fourth appearance at the summer Games?

“Mental health plays a big role in it because, physically, my coaches will get me in shape,” she explains.

“I can get myself in shape. We believe in that ability. We’re really thankful that I’m still healthy.

“Mental is a huge thing and it’s a lot of dedication on that because the road’s not easy. It’s long, but it’s still work.”

Realness and rawness

Biles has openly and honestly shared her struggles with mental health since taking time away from gymnastics following the tumult of the Tokyo Olympics.

There, a mental block known as “the twisties” forced her to withdraw from multiple events, including the women’s team final.

It’s a moment she reflects on as being “pivotal” – not only for her, but the wider conversation both within sports and everyday life.

“I feel like it showed the realness to me because everyone thought I was a robot, she’s not real, but it’s like, down to the core, I’m just like you guys. I’m real,” she says candidly.

“It got me the therapy that I deserved, and I’m still currently in therapy.

“I had a lot of help and my core group was really helpful in letting me know that it’s OK people go through this and you’re just human.

“Gymnasts aren’t viewed as people who have weaknesses, and that was the first time that weakness was displayed on a global stage like that.

“Now, I look at it as being courageous and not so much a weakness.”

Supporting Malinin, Vonn

Just as Biles has her support network, she’s been keen to reciprocate that for her fellow US Olympians.

Following the end of the Paris Games and the conclusion of her US tour Gold Over America, she has enjoyed time away from the sport.

Biles, however, was an avid spectator at the recent Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

She watched on as figure skater Ilia Malinin experienced his own version of the “twisties.”

The “Quad God” was the clear favorite for the gold medal in the men’s individual competition only to see those dreams dashed, falling twice and failing to perform his trademark quadruple axel during the free skate program.

Biles revealed she met up with the 21-year-old in the aftermath of his performance to offer her support.

She was also in touch with Lindsey Vonn, whom she describes as “inhuman,” after the 41-year-old suffered a broken leg following a serious crash in the women’s downhill competition.

“I wish that more athletes would have spoken about what they were going through whenever I was currently competing,” she says.

“There was Naomi Osaka, Kevin Love, but there were very few in between that would speak about mental health and what they were going through. Those were my guides, and that really helped me speak out about it.

“So now hearing these athletes mention my name, it’s like, ‘Wow, we’re making progress, we’re making change, we’re being a voice and leader,’ so it means the world to me.”

Spreading the word

And it’s not just in the Olympic domain where Biles’ passion for normalizing the conversation around mental health lies.

It’s one that also now embraces the world of American football courtesy of her husband Jonathan Owens, who recently signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts for his ninth NFL season.

“I know the pressure that he feels,” she says.

“The mental has to stay as tough as the physical … My husband is in therapy. He’ll speak to he knows how important that is.

“He tells the boys, ‘Hey, there’s no shame in that. We have these resources, we should use them, and in the long game it’s going to help us.’”

Biles says she “really proud of the progress” that she’s seen him achieve in the NFL and hopes their respective journeys can support their shared personal and professional ambitions.

“I’m dedicated in watching my husband achieve his dreams,” she explains.

“It’s really nice to be able to compare and know that we’re still going through hard things, but we can still accomplish great things and just to be a supporter for one another is really the main thing.”

The-CNN-Wire

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