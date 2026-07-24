LeBron James says that after mulling retirement he’s decided to play for the Philadelphia 76ers

By Jill Martin, Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — LeBron James has made what he says is his “last decision” and has chosen his next NBA team.

After moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers, James announced Friday he has picked the Philadelphia 76ers as his landing spot.

James, 41, will be entering his record-extending 24th NBA season. This will be his fourth NBA team in his storied career. He has won NBA championships with the previous three – the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the Lakers.

James is signing a 2-year, $8 million contract with a player option, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Shams Charania. CNN Sports since has confirmed the terms of the contract.

In a series of posts on social media, James explained his team choice as he chases a fifth NBA championship.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” James said in multiple posts on X. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and (decide) if I still love this game.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.

“The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always (be) home!”

James left the Lakers in June after eight years of largely mixed results. His tenure began with an NBA championship in his second year in Hollywood, when he won the title in the Covid-19-induced bubble. Since then, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has broken multiple NBA records in the purple and gold, most notably surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.

However, James was never able to bring the Lakers back to that championship level after that 2020 season, even after the team added Luka Dončić in a blockbuster trade in 2025. The Lakers were swept in the second round this past season by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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