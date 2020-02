High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello eliminated their cross-town rival Century, 63-36 in the 4A third-place District 4-5 matchup.

The Indians controlled this game the entire night. Pocatello guard Issac Brown made a corner three that gave Poky an 18 point lead in the third quarter.

Pocatello faces Bishop Kelly in the State play-in game on Saturday at Jerome High School.