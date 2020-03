High School

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Preston student section chanted "take it back" inside the Ford Idaho Center, and the Indians delivered.

Preston beat Moscow 59-43 to win their fourth state championship in five years.

Ty Hyde continued his strong tournament by scoring 12 points against the Bears. Cooper Hobson led Preston with 17 points.

Preston's 22nd straight win results in a state title.