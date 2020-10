High School

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot wide receiver Ja'Vonte King scored four times to help the 7th seeded Broncos beat No. 10 Vallivue, 42-12.

Blackfoot travels to Emmett for a 4A State Quarterfinal matchup next weekend. Emmett beat Minico, 35-0 in their first-round opener.