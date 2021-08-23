Idaho Falls defeats Bonneville 3-1 in boys soccer, improves to 2-0 this season

High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls High School Boys Soccer team is off to a great start in 2021 after improving to 2-0 on the young season with a 3-1 victory over Bonneville Monday. The Tigers controlled most of the game and pulled ahead in the second half.

Idaho Falls scored the game's first goal on a penalty kick opportunity following a handball by a Bees defender. But Bonneville showed resilience late in the first half when Brigham Peterson roped a free kick into the back of the net to tie the game at one.

In the second half, Zach Lowe carried the Tigers to victory, scoring both goals in the second half to seal the 3-1 victory and a 2-0 start to their season.

Next up, Idaho Falls hosts Blackfoot in a non-conference game Wednesday night. On the same night, Bonneville travels to Rexburg to take on Madison.