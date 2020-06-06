Chukars season is in jeopardy

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Chukars President & GM, Kevin Greene says he can see the writing on the wall.

Nothing is official but the Chukars are ready to move forward with no Minor League season.

"In our heart of hearts, we feel the chance of Chukars' baseball is less than 1 in 10 this year," Greene said.

"That comes from all the conversations I've had with minor league owners, general managers, league presidents, etc., who all say the same thing. I just don't see how it can happen. Too many Major League teams furloughed too many of their minor league staff. Released too many of their minor league players."

Greene is also frustrated with the lack of communication.

"I'm very disappointed that no one has taken the time or the energy to figure out what a 2020 Minor League Baseball season might look like or not look like, and just give us an answer," Greene said. "It's just been very difficult for us. So we are moving forward."