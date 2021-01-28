Chukars hope to hire their new manager soon

Idaho Falls Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the Pioneer League schedule out, the Idaho Falls Chukars have started to look for their next manager.

Once that is done, the club will start the scouting process and signing of players.

"A big part of hiring a manager is someone that wants to be in Idaho Falls, is excited about Idaho Falls and can go out and talk to people and get them excited about coming to play at Melaleuca Field," Chukars Assistant General Manager, Chris Hall said.

Whoever is the new manager will get to take part in an Idaho Falls tradition.

Many teams have specific requests for home games to schedule makers. The Chukars only request was to play on the 4th of July and they got it.

"We know our fans love games on July 4th at Melaleuca Field," Hall said. "My first ever Chukars game was the July 4th game that day they hit a walk-off Grand Slam and we walked over to watch the fireworks. We hope to offer fans to come be someplace to come enjoy some fireworks and some baseball. It's a part of the 4th of July in Idaho Falls."