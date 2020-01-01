Hard work has paid off for Idaho State

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State men's basketball team had one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the Big Sky.

It would be understandable if the Bengals lost some confidence going into conference play, but that has not been the case.

Idaho State beat Idaho over the weekend and Eastern Washington on Monday to remain perfect.

"It hasn't always been pretty the first two conference games, but we fought and played extremely hard," head coach Ryan Looney said. "We won the rebound margin in both and got ourselves in position after the first week here to be 2-0 and in first place."