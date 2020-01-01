Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Idaho State Athletics
today at 10:01 pm
Published 10:07 pm

Hard work has paid off for Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State men's basketball team had one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the Big Sky.

It would be understandable if the Bengals lost some confidence going into conference play, but that has not been the case.

Idaho State beat Idaho over the weekend and Eastern Washington on Monday to remain perfect.

"It hasn't always been pretty the first two conference games, but we fought and played extremely hard," head coach Ryan Looney said. "We won the rebound margin in both and got ourselves in position after the first week here to be 2-0 and in first place."

Basketball / Local Sports / Regional College Sports / Sports
Adrian Luevano

Adrian is a reporter and sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

