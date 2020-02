Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State's last two meetings with Northern Arizona have been decided by single digits and tonight was no different. The Lumberjacks beat the Bengals, 88-87.

Northern Arizona broke down Idaho State in the paint. NAU scored 52 points inside the key at Reed Gym.

Malik Porter led ISU with 21 points and Tarik Cool chipped in 20.

The Bengals continue their homestand on Saturday against Sacramento State.