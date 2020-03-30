Highland, Riverside Golf Courses to open

Local Sports

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Following additional guidance from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Governor Brad Little’s stay-home order, Highland and Riverside Golf Courses will open for play.

Golf course staff will institute the following measures to ensure the safety of players:

Passholder check-in will be facilitated without entering the clubhouses

Daily round golfer check-in shall be paid and completed online, by phone, or one golfer at a time and only after previous player checking in vacates the clubhouse area

Players must practice safe social distancing of six feet or more at all times

Pins shall be played “in-place” and not removed

Café food shall be phone-in and take-out only, and shall be secured one order at a time, and only after previous take-out order patron has vacated Café area

In a tweet Thursday, March 26 Wasden said, “Golf is allowed and clubhouse food carryout is, too. The main difference is the usual pro shop check-in, reservations, payment, etc. These need to take place on the phone, online or by other means that don't involve person-to-person contact.”