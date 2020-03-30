Highland, Riverside Golf Courses to open
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Following additional guidance from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Governor Brad Little’s stay-home order, Highland and Riverside Golf Courses will open for play.
Golf course staff will institute the following measures to ensure the safety of players:
- Passholder check-in will be facilitated without entering the clubhouses
- Daily round golfer check-in shall be paid and completed online, by phone, or one golfer at a time and only after previous player checking in vacates the clubhouse area
- Players must practice safe social distancing of six feet or more at all times
- Pins shall be played “in-place” and not removed
- Café food shall be phone-in and take-out only, and shall be secured one order at a time, and only after previous take-out order patron has vacated Café area
In a tweet Thursday, March 26 Wasden said, “Golf is allowed and clubhouse food carryout is, too. The main difference is the usual pro shop check-in, reservations, payment, etc. These need to take place on the phone, online or by other means that don't involve person-to-person contact.”
