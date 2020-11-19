D93 to allow 10 spectators at winter events and activities

Local Sports

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme announced in order to comply with public health orders, the district will be permitting a maximum of 10 spectators at events.

On Friday, the district initially said it would not be possible to permit spectators at events. However, on Monday, athletic directors met with other directors in the High Country Conference and reached a level of consensus on allowing 10 spectators at games.

On Tuesday, the district met with middle school and high school athletic directors and principals to identify how to comply with this health order.

Here are the steps they will take:

The district will permit a maximum of 10 spectators at their home basketball games. Spectators will be limited to only one family member per participating student. If necessary, family members may be assigned to certain games on a rotating basis to ensure equitable opportunities to attend. Spectators from visiting teams will not be permitted at away games.

The district will also permit a maximum of 4 additional parent volunteers to fulfill the following essential responsibilities: Operating the scoreboard and clock (home games only) Keeping the scorebook Keeping player stats for the game Filming the game



Parents who wish to volunteer for these responsibilities should contact the coach of their child’s team. Another family member of a parent volunteer will not necessarily be permitted as additional spectators.

Spectators will be asked to leave the gymnasium following each game. Family members will be readmitted to junior varsity and varsity games if they have other children participating in those events.

Unfortunately, due to the high number of wrestlers who participate in events, the district will not be able to allow any family members to attend the remaining middle school duals. High school athletic directors are working on plans to permit one family member of high school wrestlers to attend duals only.

Home high school basketball games and wrestling matches will be streamed via the NFHS network with monthly or annual passes available. (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com)

Middle school basketball games and wrestling matches will be streamed for free via school Facebook pages.

For families who purchased season passes, the district will refund the prorated amount of games that both parents could not attend after they know how many games are impacted by this health order.

Woolstenhulme said they are communicating with elected officials to ask for a change in the health order to permit family members to attend extracurricular events with appropriate precautions in place.

You can read the full letter HERE.