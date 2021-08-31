Bonneville volleyball sweeps Pocatello and Century to start season at 4-0

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees volleyball team is off to a roaring start in 2021, starting their season at 4-0 after sweeping a pair of opponents Tuesday night. The Bees took down Century 3-0 and defeated Pocatello by the same score a short time later.

In the first match of the night against Century, Mia Sorensen led all Bees players with 20 kills. Plus, Kaylie Kofe finished with 14 serving aces.

The Bees were fantastic against Pocatello as well. Mia Sorensen led the way once again with 20 kills for Bonneville.

Bonneville is off until next Tuesday when the Bees host Highland and Thunder Ridge.