Rigby runs away in the second half with a 35-0 win over Hillcrest

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The number one team in Class 5A was in a dogfight in the first half at Thunder Stadium Friday night, but the Rigby Trojans ran away from the Hillcrest Knights in the second half for a 35-0 victory. Rigby improves to 4-0 on the season while Hillcrest drops to 0-4.

It was a scoreless tie for nearly half the game, as the two teams traded possessions for the first 23 minutes and 31 seconds of the contest.

But in the final minute of the half, Tiger Adolpho found Coleman lords in the end zone to put Rigby on the scoreboard. Then, on the first drive of the second half, Adolpho threw a dart to Taylor Freeman to take a two-score lead. The Trojans ran away with the game from there.

Rigby travels to Thunder Ridge next week for a heavyweight showdown while Hillcrest faces Shelley on the road.