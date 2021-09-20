Idaho State Football preps for Big Sky Conference Opener against Sacramento State

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals are back on the Holt Arena turf this Saturday following an early season bye week when ISU takes on Sacramento State in its Big Sky conference opener. It's a big game against a tough opponent, and Head Coach Rob Phenicie knows this is when the crucial part of the Bengals' schedule begins.

"It's a Big Sky game, and we like to feel that we're on an equal footing with most, everybody in the conference," Phenicie said. "We're preparing to go one-and-oh this week."

Junior defensive lineman Terrance Jones added that this is where the fun begins.

"We know the type of team that we have, and we're such a great team," Jones said. "It actually is making me more excited, and I'm sure a lot of other players are more excited to play conference play, because now we got the first two games out of the way, which were really, really tough. So we got those games out of the way and now we're on to conference play, and these are two games that everybody has in their mindset that it's time to play ball."

The Bengals and Hornets kick off at 1:00 p.m. inside Holt Arena Saturday afternoon.