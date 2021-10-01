Bonneville scores first victory since October 2019 in a major 13-7 upset over Shelley

Local Sports

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - At long last, the Bonneville Bees football team is partying like it's 2019 after a 13-7 upset victory over Shelley for the Bees' first win in two years. Plus, that last win in 2019 also came against the Shelley Russets.

The Bees got on the board just two plays after a takeaway when Jacob Perez found Koah Harrigfeld in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

Bonneville broke a 7-7 tie in the second half to pull off the victory, its first in two years.

Next up, 1-5 Bonneville hosts Hillcrest in a civil war at Thunder Stadium next Friday night while 5-1 Shelley hosts the Pocatello Thunder.