Pocatello remains undefeated in 4A play with 42-28 victory over Shelley

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello brought the Thunder Friday night in Shelley, roaring to a 42-28 win against the Russets to stay undefeated in 4A play. The Thunder scored early and often for the victory.

Shelley struck first on a Ryker Clinger rushing touchdown for a 7-0 Russets lead. But the Thunder bounced back with a pair of touchdowns on a Zack Park receiving T-D and Ryken Echo Hawk's touchdown.

Pocatello kept scoring and eventually won 42-28 to hand the Russets their second straight loss.

Next up, 5-2 Pocatello hosts Preston while 5-2 Shelley travels to face Blackfoot.